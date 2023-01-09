His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received today Lieutenant General Asim Munir, Commander of the Army in the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

At the beginning of the meeting, which took place at Al-Shati Palace, His Highness congratulated Lieutenant General Asim Munir on his appointment as army commander, wishing him success in his new duties to serve his country and people. The Pakistani army commander expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for congratulating him.

During the meeting, His Highness the President and Lieutenant General Asim Munir discussed relations of cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defense and military affairs and issues, and ways to support and enhance them to serve their common interests.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser in The Presidential Court, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Muhammad Hammad Al Shamsi, and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Eng. Issa Saif Muhammad Al Mazrouei.