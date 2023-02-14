ABU DHABI, 14th February, 2020 (WAM) — His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received today Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the brotherly Republic of Sudan, who arrived today in the country on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting, which took place in the Majlis Al-Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the visit of Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan to the UAE, expressing his wishes for Sudan and its brotherly people to achieve stability, accord and peace.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan discussed fraternal relations and opportunities to enhance cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Sudan in various fields to serve the development goals and aspirations of the two countries.

The head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan briefed His Highness the Head of State on developments in the situation and the political process in brotherly Sudan.

In this context, His Highness affirmed the UAE’s support for various efforts and initiatives that are in the interest of the Sudanese people in terms of unity, construction, development and the establishment of a new phase during which Sudan will enjoy stability and prosperity.

For his part, the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the UAE’s historical and authentic stances and initiatives in support of Sudan and its people in various circumstances and stages.

The Council of Qasr Al Bahr was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Dhafra region, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain region, and His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate

Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and Lieutenant General, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.