His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received His Excellency Grant Shapps, Minister of Defense of the friendly United Kingdom.

During the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the British Minister discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the UAE and the United Kingdom in the fields of defense and affairs within the framework of the strategic relations that bring together the two countries.

The meeting also discussed efforts to reduce the dangerous military escalation taking place in the Gaza Strip, which threatens to expand the cycle of violence and instability in the Middle East region and undermine opportunities and efforts to achieve peace.

The meeting was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Office, and His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi. Minister of State for Defense Affairs, His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the delegation accompanying the British Minister of Defence.