Today, President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received participants in the “Global Religious Leaders for Climate Summit,” which concluded today in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting that took place at Al Bahr Palace, His Highness welcomed the state guests, praising the document “Forum of Conscience: Uniting Efforts for the Renaissance of Planet Earth, the Abu Dhabi Joint Interfaith Statement on COP28,” which was signed by the summit participants and received by the COP28 presidency.

His Highness pointed out that the document represents an important global message calling for strengthening participation and unifying international efforts in the field of climate action for a better future for humanity.

In this context, His Highness stressed the importance of the role of religious leaders in establishing awareness and shared social responsibility among peoples around the world towards protecting planet Earth, due to the influence they have in their societies.

The summit was organized by the Muslim Council of Elders in partnership with the COP28 Presidency, the United Nations Environment Programme, and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, His Highness Sheikh Surur bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foundation Zayed High School for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Development Affairs Office, and the families of martyrs in the Presidential Office, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, and a number of senior officials. And guests and citizens.