His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

During the meeting that took place in the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis in Abu Dhabi, their Highnesses exchanged greetings with the guests and friendly fraternal conversations. They also discussed a number of issues and topics that concern the affairs of the nation and the citizen, in addition to the accelerating development efforts witnessed by the UAE and its ambitious aspirations and vision during the next stage to continue its development. Its civilizational progress and sustainable prosperity for its people.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of the Council. Ministers, Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation. For charitable and humanitarian works, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs, the families of the martyrs in the Presidential Office, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports Corporation, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, and a number of sheikhs, officials, guests and citizens.