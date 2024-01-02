Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

During the meeting that took place at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, their Highnesses exchanged congratulations and wishes on the occasion of the New Year, asking God Almighty to perpetuate progress, prosperity and prosperity for the UAE and its people. Their Highnesses also exchanged greetings with the guests and friendly fraternal conversations.

His Highness the President of the State, His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain discussed a number of issues and topics of concern to the affairs of the nation and citizens, most notably the relentless development efforts witnessed by the UAE and its ambitious goals during the next phase to continue its blessed progress and enhance its leadership in global competitiveness indicators.

Their Highnesses expressed their pride in the historic achievements achieved by the UAE during the past year.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Development Affairs Office, and the families of martyrs in the Presidential Office, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office and a number of sheikhs and officials.