His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” today received guests and citizens who congratulated His Highness on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate His Highness with good health, wellness, and happiness.

His Highness received in the Al-Bateen Palace Council .. His Excellency Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and representatives of a number of government agencies, officials and citizens.

His Highness exchanged best wishes with the audience on this blessed occasion, asking God Almighty to perpetuate security, stability and more prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Well-wishers attended the breakfast banquet held by His Highness on this occasion.

The meeting and the banquet were also attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister The Ministry of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials