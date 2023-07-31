His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” today received condolences on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him” – through two phone calls – from His Excellency Othman Ghazali, President of the United Republic of the Comoros, and His Excellency George Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia.

During the two calls, the two presidents expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness, the President of the State and the honorable generals of the Al Nahyan family, on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

For his part, His Highness the President of the State expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Presidents of the Comoros and Liberia for their sincere condolences for the deceased, and the feelings they expressed that express the strength of the relations that unite their two countries with the UAE .. wishing His Highness continued goodness for the two countries and their peoples and safety from all harm.