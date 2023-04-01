Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a phone call from his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which he congratulated him on the new leadership appointments he made in the UAE. Steps for the good of the Emirates and its people, strengthening its civilized march, and achieving what its people aspire to in terms of development, elevation and progress under the wise leadership of His Highness.

On this occasion, His Majesty congratulated the new leaders on the precious trust placed in them by His Highness, the President of the State, and with the blessing of his brothers, Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates.

His Majesty affirmed the deep-rooted fraternal ties that bind Jordan with the UAE and their mutual keenness to consolidate them.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks to his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II, and his appreciation for the sincere fraternal feelings he expressed towards the UAE, its leadership and its people, wishing brotherly Jordan further progress, prosperity and lasting stability.