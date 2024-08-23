His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received an invitation from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to attend the eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative Forum 2024 in Riyadh.

The invitation was received by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, when he received the Deputy Head of the Mission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the country, Saud bin Saad Al Otaibi, at the General Diwan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, discussed yesterday, during a phone call, bilateral relations and paths of joint cooperation in all fields, especially development, economic and trade, which serve the priorities of development and progress in the two countries. The two sides affirmed their mutual keenness to strengthen relations between the UAE and Guinea-Bissau, and expand the horizons and areas of cooperation, in a way that benefits the two countries and their peoples. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.