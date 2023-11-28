His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a written message from his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, containing an invitation to His Highness to participate in the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which Hosted by Qatar next December.

The message was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, yesterday, during his reception at Qasr Al Bahr Council in Abu Dhabi, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the State, Dr. Sultan Al Mansouri, who conveyed to His Highness the President, his brother’s greetings. His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wishes for the UAE to continue progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed fraternal relations, cooperation and joint work in all fields that serve the mutual interests of the two brotherly countries, bringing goodness and prosperity to their peoples.