His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received a written message from his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of brotherly Oman, relating to the established brotherly relations between the two countries and ways to support them for the good of their two brotherly peoples.

This came during the reception of His Highness the President of the State today at the Qasr Al-Bahr Council .. His Excellency Dr. Sayyid Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud Al Busaidi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the country, who handed His Highness the message. He conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and his wishes for continued health and happiness to His Highness. And the UAE has more progress and prosperity.. while His Highness conveyed his best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and to the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, continued prosperity and prosperity.





His Highness the President of the State and the Omani Ambassador – in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court – exchanged friendly fraternal conversations that express the strength of the special historical bonds that bind the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman and their two brotherly peoples, and they discussed ways to strengthen Relations of cooperation and joint work between the two countries