His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a written message from His Excellency Ibrahim Mohamed Saleh, President of the Republic of the Maldives, regarding bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was received by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, when he was received in Abu Dhabi by His Excellency Abdullah Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Maldives.

During the meeting, aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways of enhancing and developing it in all fields were discussed.

And His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of His Excellency Abdullah Shahid, stressing the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and the Maldives and the constant keenness to strengthen and develop them in order to achieve the common interests of the two countries and benefit their peoples.

His Highness and His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Maldives reviewed ways to develop prospects for bilateral cooperation in the renewable energy sector and efforts to enhance global climate action, especially with the UAE hosting the Conference of the States Parties (COP28) next year.

In this regard, His Excellency Abdullah Shahid praised the UAE’s hosting of the next edition of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change “COP28” and the pioneering efforts and prominent initiatives implemented by the UAE in the field of global climate action.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern and regional and international developments.