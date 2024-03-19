His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a written message from Her Excellency Zuzana Čaputova, President of the Slovak Republic, related to strengthening relations between the two friendly countries.

The message was received by His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, during his meeting today with His Excellency Michal Kovac, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of bilateral relations and ways to develop and advance them at all levels.