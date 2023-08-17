His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a written message from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, regarding bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and ways to enhance them.

The message was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, when His Highness received Omar Fritih, Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the country, at Qasr Al Watan.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and the Algerian ambassador discussed the existing joint cooperation relations between the UAE and Algeria and ways to enhance and develop them for the benefit of the two brotherly countries and peoples. A number of regional and international issues of common concern were also reviewed.