Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a written message from King Felipe VI, King of the friendly Kingdom of Spain, related to bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to strengthen and develop them at various levels.

The message was delivered by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, when His Highness received at the Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Spanish Cooperation, José Manuel Barris, who conveyed the greetings of the King of Spain to His Highness the Sheikh. Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for the UAE’s continued development and prosperity, while His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed to him the greetings of His Highness the President of the State to His Majesty, and his wishes for Spain further progress and development.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs also discussed relations of cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Spain, and the possibilities of opening new horizons for cooperation, especially in the economic, investment and development aspects, in addition to educational, cultural and other fields that serve development priorities. In the two countries and their prosperity, and in the interest of their friendly peoples.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued a federal decree appointing Ghanem Mubarak Rashid Al Hajri as Director General of the General Sports Authority.

Al-Hajri has more than 30 years of practical experience, where he held a number of positions in various fields, including the position of Director General of the General Organization for the Zoo and Aquarium in Al Ain, and other positions in the banking sector. He also participated in the membership of a number of sports councils and committees in the country, including: The Coordination Council. The Athlete, the Board of Directors of the Handball Federation, the Board of Directors of the Volleyball Federation, and the Interim Committee of the Football Association. Al Hajri holds an Executive Master's degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's degree in International Studies.