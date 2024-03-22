Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a written message from his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, relating to the distinguished fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them at all levels.

The message was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court – during his reception at the National Palace in Abu Dhabi – by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the country, who conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Issa to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God protect him” and his wishes for the leadership and people of the UAE for continued development, progress and prosperity. While His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed to him the greetings of His Highness the President of the State to His Majesty and his wishes for the leadership and people of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, more Progress, development and growth.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the established fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and ways to enhance their cooperation in various fields, especially economic, investment, development and other aspects that are in the interest of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.