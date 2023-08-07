Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a written message from his brother, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco, related to fraternal relations and ways to strengthen and develop them to broader horizons that meet the aspirations of the two countries and their two brotherly peoples to continue development. and progress.

This came during the reception of His Highness the President of the State, at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad, who conveyed to His Highness the greetings of his brother, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and his wishes to His Highness for good health and happiness, and for the UAE and its people more prosperity. And prosperity, while His Highness conveyed his greetings to His Majesty the King of Morocco and his best wishes to his country and brotherly people for continued progress and development.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Moroccan minister discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and joint action in various vital fields, including the field of sports and youth, and the possibilities of expanding it to more comprehensive areas that serve efforts to achieve sustainable economic development and prosperity in the two brotherly countries.

The meeting also touched on the UAE’s preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28).

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Minister of State, and on the Moroccan side, His Excellency Fawzi Lakjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Chairman of the Moroccan Candidacy Committee for the FIFA World Cup. 2030