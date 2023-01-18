His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a phone call from Kamala Harris, Vice President of the friendly United States of America, during which she affirmed her country’s permanent commitment to the security of the United Arab Emirates within the framework of the security partnership and the historical friendship and alliance between the two countries, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the attacks. Houthi terrorist attacks on some civilian sites and installations in the UAE during the past year.

She thanked the UAE for hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28).

The call touched on the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing and developing them in various fields, in addition to regional and international issues of common concern, foremost of which are developments in the Arab Gulf and Middle East regions.

During the phone call, His Highness and the US Vice President affirmed the joint keenness to strengthen strategic relations between the two countries, and continuous consultation on developments in the region and the world.