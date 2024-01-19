His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received today a phone call from His Excellency Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the friendly Republic of Ukraine, during which he expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the success of the mediation efforts made by the UAE recently, which resulted in one of the largest exchanges. For prisoners between the Russian Federation and Ukraine since the beginning of the crisis.

During the call, the two sides also discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the two countries and ways to enhance them, in addition to developments in the Ukrainian crisis and a number of issues of common interest.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the UAE’s position calling for dialogue to find diplomatic solutions to the Ukrainian crisis, stressing the state’s keenness to support all initiatives that would mitigate the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis.

For his part, His Excellency the Ukrainian President expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the continuous humanitarian support provided by the UAE to the Ukrainian people.