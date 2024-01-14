Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a phone call from His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the friendly Republic of Turkey, during which they discussed cooperation relations and joint work between the UAE and Turkey in various fields that serve their mutual interests, in addition to… A number of regional and international issues and developments of interest to both countries.

During the call, His Highness the Head of State expressed his sincere condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the friendly Turkish people over the killing of Turkish soldiers following the terrorist attack that targeted a Turkish military base recently, resulting in the death and injury of a number of soldiers.

For his part, the Turkish President expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for his sincere feelings of solidarity with Turkey and its people, stressing the strength of Emirati-Turkish relations, and wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

The two sides stressed the need for concerted international efforts to confront terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, which aims to destabilize countries and the security of their people.