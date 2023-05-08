His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received a phone call from His Excellency Bashar Al-Assad, President of the sister Syrian Arab Republic.

His Highness and the Syrian President discussed – during the call that took place last night – the relations of the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields to serve their mutual interests.

President Bashar al-Assad expressed Syria’s appreciation for the role played by the UAE in order to reunite and improve Arab relations in a way that enhances joint Arab cooperation and serves the interests of Arab countries and their peoples.