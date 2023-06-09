His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” today received a phone call from His Excellency Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, during which they discussed friendship and various aspects of cooperation and joint work within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership that brings together the UAE and Serbia in a way that serves their mutual interests. .

During the call, His Highness and the Serbian President also discussed a number of regional and international issues and developments of concern to the two countries, and they exchanged views on them, in addition to the importance of supporting peace and stability efforts and promoting dialogue to find diplomatic solutions to various issues and crises in the world.