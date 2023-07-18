Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received a phone call from His Excellency Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

His Highness and the state of Shahbaz Sharif discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in various fields in order to achieve their common interests.

During the call, Shahbaz Sharif expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the support provided by the UAE to Pakistan to strengthen its economy and sustain its development. The long-established historical relations between the two countries.

For his part, His Highness the President of the State expressed his wishes to Pakistan and its friendly people for continued stability and prosperity, and to achieve the development and prosperity it aspires to.