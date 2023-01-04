Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a phone call from His Excellency Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, during which they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in various fields, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common concern. .

During the call, Shahbaz Sharif expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the continuous support provided by the UAE to his country, especially during the recent flood crisis in Pakistan.