Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, received a phone call from Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina Wajed, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of Bangladesh, during which she expressed her deep thanks and appreciation for the important role played by the UAE in releasing the employees of the United Nations Organization. The United States kidnapped in Yemen for more than a year and one of them is a Bangladeshi national.

During the call, Her Excellency also appreciated the tireless efforts of the UAE and its benevolent initiatives seeking to enhance security, stability and peace for the peoples of the world.

For his part, His Highness the President of the State affirmed the UAE’s permanent readiness to provide various forms of support for the efforts of the United Nations and humanitarian initiatives in general, within the framework of the country’s authentic humanitarian approach and its solid historical legacy, which is based on cooperation and humanitarian action that achieves stability and safety for peoples, whether at the regional or international level. From the state’s belief that human life and the preservation of his dignity are above all considerations and in all circumstances.