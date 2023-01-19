His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” today received a phone call from His Excellency Vladimir Zelensky, President of the friendly Republic of Ukraine, during which they discussed the relations of the two countries and ways to develop them.
During the call, the two sides also discussed developments in the Ukrainian crisis and a number of issues of common concern. During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of continuing communication and advancing dialogue to come up with political solutions to the Ukrainian crisis in light of the humanitarian and economic repercussions it imposed on the whole world.
His Highness also affirmed the UAE’s humanitarian approach in providing aid to all peoples of the world in various circumstances, stressing the UAE’s support for all initiatives and efforts aimed at reaching a political solution that ends the crisis and achieves security, stability and peace.
His Highness also offered his condolences to President Volodymyr Zelensky over the killing of Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky and a number of officials and civilians following a plane crash.
For his part, the Ukrainian President expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the humanitarian support that the UAE continues to provide to the Ukrainian people, and for His Highness’s active role in promoting peace.
