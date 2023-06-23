His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” today received a phone call from His Excellency Ferdinand Marcos, President of the Republic of the Philippines.

During the call, the two sides discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines, and opportunities to develop their relations, especially economic, investment, development and other vital areas that support the goals of sustainable development and contribute to achieving the common interests of the two countries.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues and topics of common interest and exchanged views on them.

During the call, President Ferdinand Marcos expressed his thanks and appreciation for the urgent relief support provided by the UAE to those affected by the “Mayon” volcano in the Albay region in the Philippines. .