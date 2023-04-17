His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a phone call from Charles Michel, President of the European Council. He dealt with various aspects of relations between the UAE and the European Union and ways to strengthen and support them for the benefit of both sides.

During the call, His Highness and the European official reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, particularly the crisis in the brotherly Republic of Sudan.

His Highness, the President of the State, stressed the importance of stopping the escalation, ensuring the protection of civilians, upholding the supreme interest of Sudan, and returning to the political track. His Highness affirmed the UAE’s keenness to support the brotherly Sudanese people in order to achieve their aspirations for construction and development.

During the call, the President of the European Council expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s policy in support of peace and stability in the region, stressing his keenness to constructive communication in dealing with various issues and files of common concern.