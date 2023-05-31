His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, today received a phone call from His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, President of the friendly Democratic Republic of the Congo, during which they discussed opportunities to develop cooperation relations and expand their horizons in various fields that support development, progress and prosperity in the two countries, especially the economic aspects and sustainable development.

During the call, the two sides also discussed a number of issues and developments of common concern, and exchanged views on them.