Today, Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a phone call from His Excellency Santiago Peña, President of the friendly Republic of Paraguay, during which they discussed various aspects of relations between the two countries and opportunities for developing cooperation and moving it forward, especially in the economic, investment, development and energy fields. Renewable energy and food security, in addition to technology, climate action and other vital fields, in a way that supports sustainable development in the two countries and serves their common interests.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern, in addition to the importance of cooperation and strengthening efforts aimed at achieving stability, development and prosperity in the world to ensure building a better future for all.

The call touched on the importance of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which the UAE is hosting at the end of this year, and the opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in this regard, in addition to the need to intensify international collective action and solidarity to confront the challenges of climate change and its repercussions at all levels.

His Highness and the President of Paraguay also expressed their common keenness to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries and open new horizons for cooperation in all fields in light of the promising opportunities and capabilities available to the two countries in order to achieve the aspirations of their peoples towards development and sustainable economic prosperity. His Highness stressed in this context the UAE’s keenness to expand the base of Its constructive economic and development partnerships and strengthening bridges of communication with various friendly countries of the world, based on its approach based on cooperation and common interests for the good, development and prosperity of all the peoples and countries of the world.