Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a phone call from His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He discussed the relations of the two countries and the opportunities to enhance cooperation and diversify its horizons in order to achieve the aspirations of the two countries towards progress, development and prosperity.

During the call, His Highness and President Ilham Aliyev discussed paths of development of cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan, especially in the vital areas of investment, economic, development, renewable energy, and others, which are consistent with the priorities of the two countries in achieving sustainable development.

The President of Azerbaijan praised the vital development projects implemented by the United Arab Emirates in his country, pointing in this context to the “Karadag” photovoltaic solar energy station launched by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” with a production capacity of 230 megawatts and is considered the largest station of its kind in operation at the level of… The region and the first independent solar energy project based on foreign investment in Azerbaijan.

The inauguration of the Karadag station in Azerbaijan comes with the imminent launch of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which provides a model of the UAE’s effective contributions to accelerating global efforts to find sustainable solutions and advance climate action.