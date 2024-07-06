His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today received a phone call from His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya. They discussed bilateral relations and promising opportunities for developing cooperation, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, technology, infrastructure and other aspects that represent development priorities in the two friendly countries, and which contribute to achieving sustainable economic prosperity for their peoples..

During the call, the two sides discussed a number of issues and topics of interest to both countries and exchanged views on them..

During the call, His Highness stressed the importance that the UAE attaches to strengthening its relations with the African continent and supporting everything that achieves development, stability and peace in it and brings goodness, growth and prosperity to all its peoples..

For his part, the Kenyan President appreciated the UAE’s development initiatives in supporting the Kenyan people and enhancing his country’s efforts towards progress and sustainable development, stressing Kenya’s keenness to develop its relations with the UAE and expand the horizons of their cooperation in various fields that benefit their peoples..