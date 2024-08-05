His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, today received a phone call from His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya. During the call, they discussed strengthening bilateral relations and promising opportunities to develop cooperation in various fields, especially investment and development, in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries..

During the call, His Highness and the Kenyan President reviewed the level of development of cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, renewable energy, technology, digital infrastructure and other components related to the development priorities of the two countries, in a way that contributes to achieving sustainable economic prosperity for their peoples and meets their aspirations for the future..

During the call, the two sides discussed a number of issues and topics of common interest and exchanged views on them..

The UAE and Kenya announced the completion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement talks between them last February, in preparation for its official signing at a later time, which aims to build on the growing economic and trade momentum between the two countries over the past years and create new economic opportunities for joint cooperation..