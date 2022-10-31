Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a phone call from the Prime Minister of the friendly United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak. During the call, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and ways of developing them and expanding their horizons in various fields, including economic and development. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the call, renewed his congratulations to Rishi Sunak on his assumption of the premiership, and wished him success in his new duties, stressing his aspiration to work with him during the coming period, to build on the solid bilateral relations, in a manner that serves the interests of the two countries, and supports the efforts of the two countries. Achieving peace and stability at the regional and global levels.

For his part, Rishi Sunak thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his congratulations, noting the close relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom.