His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, today received a phone call from Bill Gates, co-chair of the “Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation”, during which he congratulated His Highness on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, wishing the UAE and its people continued prosperity, growth and prosperity.

During the call, His Highness and Bill Gates discussed the possibilities of enhancing joint cooperation and initiatives in confronting epidemic diseases in the world such as “polio”, and the qualitative and advanced steps that have been achieved in this field during the last period, in addition to confronting “neglected tropical diseases” and the role of the “Forum”. Reaching the last mile” in mobilizing and accelerating international efforts to assist poor communities in eliminating dangerous diseases that threaten their lives and hinder their social and economic development and progress, and other humanitarian, development and health partnership initiatives that the two sides support to enhance the humanitarian response to many societies and countries in the world.

The call also dealt with the importance of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE is hosting at the end of this year, which represents an exceptional station in advancing joint climate action and accelerating global efforts to confront the repercussions of climate change, in addition to finding innovative solutions to address issues. climate, as the conference witnesses the first global outcome to assess progress made in implementing the goals of the “historic Paris Agreement” for climate.

In this context, His Highness and Bill Gates touched on the importance of innovation and modern technology in enhancing efforts to search for successful and sustainable solutions to meet environmental challenges, as innovation represents an important element in dealing with these challenges, preserving the environment and its natural resources, and achieving sustainable development.

The two sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation between COP28 and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to address the impact of climate change on human health.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks to Bill Gates for congratulating him on the holiday, stressing the UAE’s keenness to contribute to expanding the horizons of international cooperation in the face of diseases that threaten the lives of societies and hinder their development, and the state’s support for various qualitative initiatives and global efforts concerned in this regard.

For his part, Bill Gates appreciated, during the call, the important humanitarian role that the UAE plays in providing aid to many societies in the world, and in various circumstances, which had a great impact on the target groups, appreciating the active role of His Highness the President of the State in eradicating polio. , and his contributions in financing efforts to eradicate this disease in the world, in addition to his benevolent initiatives in addressing global diseases and epidemics and the eradication of many diseases; He stressed that the UAE is a major partner and supporter of the efforts of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in many global health and humanitarian initiatives aimed at improving human life around the world.