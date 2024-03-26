Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a written message from His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, related to strengthening bilateral relations between the two friendly countries..

The message was received by His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President, during his reception in his office at the Presidential Office in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Dr. Benjamin Paul Mille, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of South Sudan..

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of bilateral relations and ways to develop and advance them at all levels.