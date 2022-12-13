His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received today a written message from His Excellency Yoon Seok-yul, President of the Republic of South Korea, related to friendship and joint cooperation and opportunities for its development and development within the framework of the special strategic partnership that brings the two countries together.

This came during the reception of His Highness the President of the State – at the Al-Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi – His Excellency Kim D. Kai, the special envoy of the Korean President, who delivered the message to His Highness and conveyed to him the greetings of the Korean President and his wishes of good health and happiness to His Highness and to the UAE for continued progress and prosperity.. while His Highness conveyed his greetings and wishes to him To President Yun Seok-yol and friendly Korea, further development and progress.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of expanding the horizons of cooperation and partnership between the UAE and Korea, especially in the aspects of economy, trade, investment, energy in its various traditional and renewable sectors, advanced technology and other fields that are consistent with economic diversification plans and building a knowledge-based economy adopted by both countries.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Dhafra region, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.