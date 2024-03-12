Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a delegation from the Federal National Council on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. His Highness exchanged congratulations with members of the Federal National Council and guests of the Al Bateen Palace Council, including officials and citizens – in the presence of His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council – on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan… praying to God Almighty to return this holy month to the UAE with more progress and prosperity and to its people with goodness. And Yemen and blessings.

The Al Bateen Palace Council was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region. His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Surur bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior. His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Families Affairs. The martyrs in the Presidential Office, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior state officials, citizens and guests. the Council.