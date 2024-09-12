His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received yesterday a copy of a book entitled “Sheikha Salama bint Butti” issued by the National Archives and Library.

During his reception of the National Archives and Library delegation at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness listened to an explanation of the most important themes and chapters of the book, which was written by researcher Ali Ahmed Al Kindi Al Marar. His Highness signed a copy of the edition that will be kept in the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Hall within the National Archives and Library. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the role played by the National Archives and Library in documenting the nation’s history, heritage and culture, and preserving them for future generations. His Highness thanked those in charge of the book for their efforts in this regard.

For its part, the National Archives and Library delegation expressed its thanks and appreciation for the support given by His Highness the President of the State to the National Archives and Library to achieve its mission of preserving the nation’s history and documenting it for future generations, through the use of the latest technological means in the field of preserving valuable documents in the long term, archiving them and making them available.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.