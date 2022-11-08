His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, affirmed that the UAE will continue to implement qualitative initiatives for renewable energy solutions and promote sustainable development.
His Highness said through his official account on Twitter: “I witnessed the signing of an agreement with His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to establish one of the largest wind energy projects in Egypt with a capacity of 10 gigawatts.”
His Highness added, “We will continue to implement qualitative initiatives for renewable energy solutions and promote sustainable development.”
His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed the signing of an agreement to establish one of the largest wind energy projects in Egypt with a capacity of 10 GW.. We will proceed to implement qualitative initiatives for renewable energy solutions and promote sustainable development. pic.twitter.com/7VjFnCUTdn
— Mohammed bin Zayed (@MohamedBinZayed) November 8, 2022
