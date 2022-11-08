His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed the signing of an agreement to establish one of the largest wind energy projects in Egypt with a capacity of 10 GW.. We will proceed to implement qualitative initiatives for renewable energy solutions and promote sustainable development. pic.twitter.com/7VjFnCUTdn

— Mohammed bin Zayed (@MohamedBinZayed) November 8, 2022