Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, made a phone call with His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey.

During the call, His Highness welcomed the agreement signed in Istanbul by the Republic of Ukraine, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey with the participation of the United Nations on allowing the export of grain through the Black Sea to global markets, stressing that the Istanbul Agreement is an important step in the right direction, expressing his aspiration to implement it as soon as possible to avoid the occurrence of an accident. A global food crisis.

His Highness praised President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s efforts and benevolent initiatives that contributed to the signing of the agreement between the concerned parties on Friday to transport Ukrainian grain to world markets and provide safe corridors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the Turkish diplomatic efforts to reach this agreement, stressing the importance of resolving disputes through diplomatic and political means in order to avoid the repercussions of conflicts on civilians, infrastructure and the basic pillars on which the international system is based.

His Highness stressed the UAE’s keenness to support efforts and initiatives aimed at strengthening the pillars of security, peace and stability, which the peoples of the whole world aspire to.

His Highness and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also discussed bilateral relations and promising new prospects for cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Turkey in various fields that serve their mutual interests, in addition to all regional and international issues and developments of concern to the two countries.



