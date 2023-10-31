Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi, Hazza Al Mansouri and Mohammed Al Mulla, in addition to members of the “Zayed Ambition 2” mission team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

His Highness exchanged cordial conversations with the delegation, and listened to an explanation about the “Emirates Astronaut Programme” and the future tasks of the program, praising the efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team in achieving “Zayed’s ambition” through this historic mission, and urging the work team to continue efforts to enhance the achievements and gains. Patriotism in this vital field and contributing to advancing the country’s progress and aspirations towards the future.

His Highness listened to Sultan Al Neyadi about the longest space mission in Arab history, which he recently embarked on, which lasted six months aboard the International Space Station, and the most prominent experiments and research he conducted in cooperation with international space agencies and bodies.

His Highness also learned from Hazza Al Mansouri – the first Arab responsible for following up a mission to the International Space Station – about his role during the mission, in addition to learning about the latest training programs undertaken by astronaut Mohammed Al Mulla and astronaut Noura Al Matroushi in preparation for future space missions.

Sultan Al Neyadi presented His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with two photos of the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which he took during his mission aboard the International Space Station. Hazza Al Mansouri also presented His Highness with a souvenir, consisting of a photo of His Highness with the UAE flag that accompanied him during his mission in 2019.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team delegation included Chairman of the Centre’s Board of Directors, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Centre, Salem Humaid Al Marri, and a number of members of the centre’s mission team.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Center’s Board of Directors, said, “The constant support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the work team constitutes an incentive and motivation to achieve more national achievements in the fields of space sciences,” noting that the Center works to enhance the potential of the Emirati youth, qualify them and prepare them to continue their progress. In the field of space exploration.

For his part, the Center’s Director General, Salem Humaid Al Marri, said: “The wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan charted a road map for the future of the space sector in the UAE,” noting that the mission undertaken by Sultan is a qualitative leap in the journey of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. “It formed the foundations for ambitious space missions in the future.”

He added that the center is striving with diligent and ambitious steps to make advanced steps in the field of space as part of its ongoing journey of innovation and exploration.