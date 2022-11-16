His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, planted a mangrove tree in the Indonesian “Ngurah Rai Forest Park”, which is a model of sustainability and the interest that the Republic of Indonesia attaches to the environment and environmental sustainability. Girlfriend.

His Highness toured the garden and listened to an explanation about the mangrove nursery in it, in addition to the different types of plants that the garden contains, in addition to the natural reserves that enhance Indonesia’s efforts in the field of confronting climate change.