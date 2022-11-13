His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, will participate in the 17th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of Twenty (G20) to be held on the island of Bali in the Republic of Indonesia and begin next Tuesday.

The summit – chaired by His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of friendly Indonesia – will be attended by leaders of the group’s countries and representatives of a number of international organizations.

His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes: H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Advisor for Affairs The Presidential Office, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Climate Change and Environment Maryam bint Muhammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh and State Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri.