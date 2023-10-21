His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, participated in the work of the “Cairo Peace Summit”, which was opened today by His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt… with the participation of leaders of a number of Arab and foreign countries, their heads of government, and His Excellency António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. .

His Highness’s participation in the summit comes within the framework of the UAE’s continuing efforts and its keenness to work with brothers and friends to support all diplomatic endeavors and initiatives aimed at establishing a just, comprehensive, safe and sustainable peace that ends the state of violence in the region and enhances regional security and stability.

The summit called for by the Egyptian President discussed efforts to reduce the escalation in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories, in addition to the absolute priority of protecting civilians and an immediate ceasefire to avoid the expansion of the conflict and avoid more serious humanitarian crises in the Middle East region. In addition to discussing developments in the Palestinian issue and its future. And work to find a clear horizon for reaching a just, comprehensive, safe and sustainable peace in the region.

The summit was attended by a number of members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the President, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, the Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, and the Minister of State for Cooperation Affairs. International Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi.

Leaders and representatives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Iraq, the State of Palestine, in addition to the Republic of Turkey, the Republic of Greece and Italy, in addition to the United Nations and the European Union, will participate in the summit, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Dr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

His Excellency the Egyptian President said in his opening speech: “We are facing an unprecedented crisis that requires full attention to prevent the conflict from expanding in a way that threatens the stability of the region and international peace and security.”

His Excellency called for providing international protection to innocent civilians and stopping their intimidation and targeting, warning of a serious humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

He said: “We meet today in difficult times that test our humanity before our interests, test the depth of our belief in the value of man and his right to life, and put the principles that we claim to embrace into question and examination.” He wondered: Where are the values ​​of the human civilization that we have built over the course of millennia and centuries? Where is the equality between human lives without distinction, division, or double standards?

He stressed that the solution to the Palestinian issue is not displacement and not the displacement of an entire people to other regions, but rather its only solution is justice in which the Palestinians obtain their legitimate rights to self-determination and to live in dignity and security in an independent state on their land like the rest of the peoples of the earth.





His Highness the President had arrived earlier at the summit venue – in the conference hall of the St. Regis Al Massa Hotel in the Administrative Capital – where he was received by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and then group souvenir photos were taken of the summit participants.

His Highness the President of the State attended the banquet hosted by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for the leaders and delegations participating in the “Cairo Peace Summit.”

In his speech on the occasion of the Cairo Peace Summit, His Highness the President affirmed that the highest and urgent priority during the current stage is to provide humanitarian support to civilians in the Gaza Strip and ensure safe and stable humanitarian corridors to continue providing relief and medical aid, in light of the dangerous humanitarian situation in the Strip.

His Highness the President of the State welcomed the positive step that began today on this path by opening the Rafa crossing to bring aid to civilians. He praised the efforts of the United Nations and the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt in this regard. He stressed the importance of ensuring the sustainability of this process to respond safely to the worsening humanitarian needs of the population. sector.

His Highness expressed his thanks and appreciation to his brother, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, for leading the efforts to hold this important summit, hoping that it would constitute a sign of hope for calm and peace in the region.

His Highness said that the UAE continues to intensify its efforts since the outbreak of the conflict, whether through bilateral contacts or action within the UN Security Council in order to contain the situation and affirm the refusal to target all civilians and respect international humanitarian law in dealing with them and providing humanitarian support without obstacles. His Highness stressed that The UAE will spare no effort during the coming period for everything that moves things towards peace and stability, in cooperation with its brothers and friends in the region and the world.

His Highness added that the experience of the past decades, up to the current conflict, confirms that in the absence of a political horizon that leads to a just, comprehensive, safe and sustainable peace, the region and its stability will remain subject to continuous cycles of violence, which will exhaust its efforts and dash the hopes of its people for development and prosperity. Development in the absence of peace.

His Highness the Head of State stressed the need to confront voices that attempt to exploit the conflict to spread and promote hate speech, as this has dangerous effects on coexistence and peace, not only in the Middle East region, but in the entire world.

His Highness stressed that the Middle East region is of great religious, economic and strategic importance to the entire world, so its stability is a global interest and working to promote peace there is an international responsibility as well.