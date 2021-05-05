His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed that the unification of the armed forces, under the banner and a single central leadership, was a wise decision that embodied the insightful vision and rational approach that our founding fathers committed to laying down the rules of a strong federal state capable of enhancing its security, preserving its wealth and defense About their interests.

His Highness, the President of the State, said in a speech he addressed through the magazine “Dera Al Watan” on the forty-fifth anniversary of the unification of the armed forces that what our armed forces have achieved, in terms of advanced and high readiness, and remarkable internal and external achievements, did not come out of a vacuum, but rather the fruit of a meaningful development plan, which was adopted by the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and on the same approach, we are pleased with my brothers His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and their companions His Highness, members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness added that our courageous armed forces are the shield of the homeland, its safety valve, and the protector of its gains, and its modernization and development will remain a strategic goal and a top priority. We provide them with the latest systems, weapons and equipment, and we provide their members with the highest levels of training, rehabilitation and care, and for our national defense industries we pay the utmost care and attention.

The following is the text of the word ..

/ My sons, leaders, officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers of our valiant armed forces, may God’s peace, mercy and blessings be upon you .. On the forty-fifth anniversary of the unification of our armed forces, we address you with a salute of appreciation, as you perform the duty efficiently, competently and sincerely to build a military force that defends the homeland, maintains its security, protects its gains, and contributes to it. In building his federal state, which we celebrate at the end of this year the “golden jubilee” of its founding, starting with a strategic vision for the future, for the next fifty years.

The unification of our armed forces, under the banner and one central leadership, was a wise decision that embodied the insightful vision and rational approach adhered to by our founding fathers, to establish the bases of an impregnable federal state capable of enhancing its security, preserving its wealth and defending its interests, and what our armed forces have achieved, of advanced and preparedness. And remarkable internal and external achievements, which did not come out of a vacuum, but rather the fruit of a meaningful development plan adopted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. God and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates.

The sons of the homeland and its mother-in-law ..

This year marks the forty-fifth anniversary of the unification of our armed forces, while our country looks to a new horizon for a comprehensive renaissance targeting the next 50 years, with visions and proactive and far-reaching plans that take the achievements of the “establishment” and “empowerment” phases as a solid basis for the development and construction process, and with active participation One of the state’s institutions, at the forefront of which is the military establishment, which, since its establishment in May 1976, has been an important tributary in development and the national building system, in addition to its original role in protecting the nation and providing a safe environment for the sustainability of its development process. A training and rehabilitation center for Emirati youth, a national school to deepen the values ​​of loyalty, redemption, belonging and national identity, and an educational institution to strengthen the bonds of social cohesion, in addition to its prominent and influential role against extremism and terrorism and being a strong partner in regional and international alliances, relief of the afflicted, providing aid, resolving conflicts, and maintaining security And international peace.

Citizens, on this eternal day, we extend our greetings and appreciation to the first pioneers of officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers, who sincerely contributed to laying the first foundational building blocks of our armed forces, asking God for those who departed from them to be blessed with the fullness of his mercy, and to perpetuate the surviving ones of good health and wellness, and a special greeting. Emirati women, while performing their duties and tasks efficiently and competently, in all fields of work, are an authentic partner in the comprehensive national development, and appreciation for our righteous martyrs, who have given lives and blood for the sake of the nation and in defense of its security and gains, so that the name of the state remains high and its banner whisking in the squares of glory and pride, From the sacrifices of our martyrs, the nation derives its glory, and the army has its strength and prevented it.

Our courageous armed forces are the shield of the homeland, its safety valve, and the protector of its gains, and its modernization and development will remain a strategic goal and a top priority. We provide it with the latest systems, weapons and equipment, and we provide its members with the highest levels of training, rehabilitation and care, and for our national defense industries, we pay the utmost care and attention.

May God preserve you for the homeland, and may God protect the homeland with you, and may God’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

