Today, Sunday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” witnessed the “Union March,” which was launched within the activities of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival for 2023 in the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of the 52nd Union Day of the UAE.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: I witnessed the “Union March” of the tribesmen on the occasion of the 52nd Union Day… Our identity unites us, and the unity of our hearts is the source of our strength, and, God willing, our country will always be well and proud of its people’s love for it and their understanding of its banner.