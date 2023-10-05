His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a delegation of teachers and educators from various educational sectors in the country, on the occasion of International Teachers’ Day.

His Highness said in a tweet on “X”: “On International Teachers’ Day, I express to them my gratitude and appreciation for their giving and their lofty mission in education. Our investment in education is a major source of our success in various fields, and the teacher is the cornerstone of this national mission, and he has a great responsibility with the family in raising generations on good values ​​and morals.”

His Highness welcomed the delegation during the meeting that took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, exchanged friendly conversations with them, and congratulated all teachers in the UAE and the world on the occasion of “International Teachers’ Day,” which falls on the fifth of October every year.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed the importance of the role of the teacher, which is the core of the educational process, and his influence in raising generations, raising their awareness, guiding them, and preparing them for the future.

For their part, teachers and educators expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation for the special attention given to the education sector, and the continuous follow-up by His Highness the President of the State, which had a great impact on the continued development of the educational system.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, confirmed in a tweet on “X”: “On World Teachers’ Day, I congratulate teachers in the Emirates and the world, and praise their role in raising generations and preparing them for the future.” “The role of the teacher is pivotal in developing the educational system and teaching methods in a way that enhances the state’s vision in the field of education.”

• The President of the State welcomed the delegation… exchanged friendly conversations with them… and congratulated teachers in the Emirates and the world.

Mohammed bin Zayed:

• The teacher has a great responsibility with the family in raising generations on good values ​​and morals.

Mansour bin Zayed:

• The teacher has a pivotal role in developing the educational system and teaching methods, in a way that enhances the state’s vision in education.

Abdullah bin Zayed: The role of the teacher is pivotal as a foundation stone on which nations are built

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, sent a sincere greeting to teachers around the world, on the occasion of “International Teachers’ Day,” stressing their pivotal role as a cornerstone on which nations are built by nurturing future generations. In a statement on the occasion of this day, His Highness highlighted the continuous support provided by the UAE leadership to the education sector, especially to teachers. His Highness stressed the pivotal role of teachers in preparing UAE students to be armed with the knowledge, values ​​and leadership qualities that enable them to contribute effectively to the development of the nation.

His Highness also pointed to the role of teachers in developing critical and creative thinking at all educational levels. His Highness noted the importance of integrating the role of parents with teachers, through communication and renewed participation, with the aim of developing future generations of pioneers and future leaders.

Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Vice President of the Education and Human Resources Council and Head of the National Center for Quality Education, said: “We value the efforts of all teachers, both male and female, in the UAE, and on behalf of everyone, we extend our sincere thanks and gratitude for your sincerity and dedication to building… Future generations. You are the pillar and foundation of the nation.”

Theyab bin Mohammed honors the winners of the “Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher”

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan honored the teachers who won the “Mohamed bin Zayed Best Teacher Award” in its fourth session, after the end of the final voting stage for the qualified teachers.

His Highness congratulated the award winners, wishing them continued success, and continuing to make more efforts to improve, adding that caring for teachers is a well-established approach in the UAE.

The winning teachers were announced during a ceremony organized by the award in the presence of the Minister of Education, General Supervisor of the “Mohamed bin Zayed Best Teacher Award”, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, and the Secretary General of the Award, Dr. Hamad Al Darmaki. The number of teachers qualified for the final stage reached 25 teachers, who presented 25 pioneering initiatives related to developing education and the education community in various fields, such as clean energy, sustainability, metaverses, educational smart applications, supporting people of determination, and distance learning.