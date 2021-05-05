His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed that the unification of the armed forces, under the banner and a single central leadership, was a wise decision, embodying the insightful vision and rational approach that our founding fathers adhered to in order to establish the bases of an impregnable federal state capable of enhancing its security Preserving its wealth and defending its interests.

Khalifa bin Zayed: – “Our armed forces have turned into a training and rehabilitation center for Emirati youth, and a national school to deepen the values ​​of loyalty, redemption, belonging and national identity.” Vice President of the State: – “The unification of the armed forces was a historic achievement that confirmed the determination of the founding fathers to move forward in completing the pillars of the union.” Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi: – “The unification of our armed forces is the most important and influential national event in our modern history, after the decision to establish the Union State.”

His Highness said in a speech through the magazine “Deraa Al Watan” on the forty-fifth anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, that what our armed forces have achieved, in terms of advanced and high readiness, and remarkable internal and external achievements, did not come out of a vacuum, but rather the fruit of a purposeful development plan, adopted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and on the same approach we are pleased and my brothers His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their companions His Highness, members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness added that our valiant armed forces are the shield of the homeland, its safety valve, and the protector of its gains, and its modernization and development will remain a strategic goal and a top priority. We provide them with the latest systems, weapons and equipment, and we provide their members with the highest levels of training, rehabilitation and care, and for our national defense industries we pay the utmost care and attention. His Highness added that “our armed forces have had a prominent and influential role against extremism and terrorism … and they are a strong partner in regional and international alliances, and in the relief of the afflicted.”

His Highness extended greetings and appreciation to the first pioneers of officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers, “who sincerely contributed to laying down the first foundational building blocks of our armed forces, asking God that those who were departed would be blessed with the breadth of his mercy, and that those who were living would continue to enjoy good health and wellness.” He said, “Our armed forces have turned into a training and rehabilitation center for Emirati youth, and a national school to deepen the values ​​of loyalty, redemption, belonging and national identity.”

His Highness also extended a “special greeting to Emirati women, as they perform their duties and tasks efficiently and competently in all fields of work”, affirming that they are “an authentic partner in comprehensive national development.”

His Highness concluded his speech by saying: “Appreciation for our righteous martyrs, who gave lives and blood for the sake of the homeland, and in defense of its security and gains, so that the name of the state remains high and its flag fluttering in the glory squares and the fields of pride and honor.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said, “The decision to unify the armed forces was a historic achievement that confirmed the founding fathers’ determination to move forward in completing the pillars of the union and enhancing its career. ”He added:“ Our fathers have achieved 2 December 1971 is the maximum that can be achieved within the facts … local, regional and international.

His Highness said, through the magazine “Dera ‘al-Watan”: “He invites us (the year 50) to contemplate our march. where were we? How did we become? And how the wisdom, determination, will and visions of the founding fathers and the fathers of empowerment proceeded in building our country until it became, in record time, one of the world’s fastest growing, developed, progressive, resilient and effective countries.

His Highness added: “We have succeeded, over a few years, in achieving resettlement in the ranks of all our armed forces. Many of our forces have become an elite, and we are proud of their competencies, merit and capabilities, and their success in absorbing and using the latest weapons, and managing the most advanced and sophisticated weapons systems. ”

His Highness called on the younger generations “to reflect on the story of the formation of our national military cadres, which accurately summarizes the course of human development in our country, and attests that building the Emirati man was not just a slogan that we raise, but it was a planned and hard work.”

His Highness said: “If the achievement is clear and evident in the field of urbanization, then our greatest achievement was in the field of human development and building the Emirati people, which is what our educators and media professionals need a greater effort to clarify and clarify, especially for our young and young generations.”

His Highness singled out education as one of the main engines in human development, drawing a comparison between what was the case in the beginnings and the reality today, to indicate the size of the achievement that the UAE has achieved.

His Highness also made a parallel comparison on the level of military education, as there was one military school in our country before the union that prepares its students for service in the scouting force of the British authority. Its main mission is to protect oil installations and the interests of Britain and its subjects. Our response to the challenge of military education was by establishing military schools and colleges that became comparable to the best in the world. His Highness pointed out that “building people was a planned and hard work that yielded cadres and leaders who assume enormous responsibilities in all national work sites.”

His Highness affirmed that thinking about military industries was present when the decision to unify our armed forces was issued, and it was at that time a dream that seemed far-fetched, but the leadership’s vision, plans and vigilance, and the determination of men transformed the dream into a lived reality, with which our military industries became a major component of our self-strength.

His Highness said that our military industries enabled our sons and daughters to have direct contact with the highest expertise and the latest technologies, which accelerated the transfer and indigenization of advanced technology. Today, our factories produce and export armored vehicles, military transport vehicles, missiles of all kinds, calibers, individual weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles, training aircraft, airships, light combat aircraft that adopt stealth technology, ships, cruisers, warships, aerial surveying techniques and information gathering. Thus, our military industries were integrated with our civilian industries, and the advanced manufacturing system was completed in our country, and the (Made in the Emirates) mark became a symbol of quality and perfection, and a place of trust in all parts of the world.

His Highness expressed his optimism about what the future holds for the country and its people. He said, “I am sure that the building will rise, development will continue, and the capabilities will double, under the patronage of my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed that the decision to unify the armed forces was one of the crucial and decisive decisions in the history of our dear nation, which expressed the wisdom of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. And his brothers are among the founding leaders, and their deep awareness, farsightedness, and their belief in unity is a path towards progress and pride for our people in all parts of the country.

In his speech, His Highness said that the unification of our armed forces is the most important and influential national event in our modern history, after the decision to establish the Union State, affirming that “our blessed union set out confident and reassuring towards the future, and its pillars were strengthened by one of the most important elements of its strength, success and prevention, which is the unity of its armed forces. And he sent a clear message to the whole world that the UAE is well-established and has strong foundations, rests on solid foundations and solid foundations, and is able to face challenges under one banner and with a single patriotic spirit.

His Highness added that “our armed forces have been the guardian of our successful march during the past five decades, and one of the most important pillars and solid pillars of this march, the school that strengthened the values ​​of unity, loyalty, belonging and sacrifice in the hearts of generations, and the factory of strong men who are ready to defend the homeland with joy and souls, and the living embodiment of the principles of the United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates and its people in peace and war. ”

His Highness affirmed his full confidence that “our armed forces will always pledge to them, a symbol of heroism, courage and sacrifice without limits, and the extent of the national responsibility entrusted to them, because what governs their work is love for the nation and the willingness to defend it with all the precious and precious.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan recalled, with pride, reverence and pride, the major national roles that our armed forces have played over the past five decades and through the various stages that our dear nation has gone through, whether at the level of preserving national security, defending developmental gains, and preserving our sovereignty and our capabilities. Or at the level of supporting brothers and standing by them in crises, adversities and tribulations, and strengthening the pillars of the Arab national security system in facing risks, or at the level of support for regional and global peace and stability through participation in peacekeeping operations in many regions around the world, combating terrorism and active engagement In the international efforts to confront the dangers of terrorist groups, foremost among which are “Al Qaeda” and “ISIS”, in addition to the great sacrifices of their affiliates, their love for their country, and faithfully fulfilling their responsibilities in all the tasks entrusted to them, whether at home or abroad.

His Highness said: “On this glorious memory, we have mercy on the souls of our heroic martyrs who set the most amazing examples of sacrifice and redemption, and embodied the ancient values ​​of the Emirati military, its principles and its role in the past, present and future of the United Arab Emirates. We affirm that the country will always remain an impregnable fortress in the face of the dangers and threats of the sacrifices of its sons and their courage to defend it everywhere and at all times.

His Highness praised the active role of Emirati women in our armed forces, and their important and influential presence within their ranks for many years, and their ability to prove themselves within one of the most important areas of national work, which is the military field, embodying their outstanding participation in the national development system in all its aspects and branches. The leadership shows great interest in empowering them and enhancing their participation at all levels.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE’s organization of the two international defense exhibitions “IDEX” and “Naval Defense” (NAVDEX) despite the circumstances of the “Covid-19” pandemic during last February, and the large global participation in them, and the important events that accompanied them, is evidence of the world’s confidence in the United Arab Emirates. And in our armed forces, and their role in serving peace, security and stability on the regional and international arenas.

His Highness added that “the UAE defense industries have become, over the past years, one of the important tributaries of the national economy based on knowledge, and is able to establish fruitful partnerships with the largest defense industry companies in the world. The development of a modern national defense industry remains one of the main elements in our view of our armed forces and the mechanisms to strengthen and modernize them in the coming years for the benefit of both the military and developmental levels.

His Highness expressed his pride in our valiant armed forces, which “have become, with all its branches, a symbol of strength, and one of the modern armies with qualitative capabilities that can carry out their national tasks efficiently and professionally, at home and abroad. This is thanks to the great support it has received since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and which extended to the reign of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, out of the belief that strong and capable armed forces are a guarantee of security, stability and development. In a world full of dangers, turmoil and threats at all levels.

His Highness said: “While we are keen on strengthening our armed forces and providing them with all elements of ability and distinction in various fields, we are working firmly and steadily in order to support regional peace, and we will continue on this path with faith and courage in order to create a better future for our people and the peoples of the entire region, and to achieve their aspirations. In development, stability and prosperity after many years of wars and conflicts ».





